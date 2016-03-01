La gran fiesta de los Golden Globes Ricky Gervais regresó para ser el anfitrión de la fiesta más grande de Hollywood, después de tres años de ausencia y que promete repetirse hasta los Golden Globes 2018. Los Globos de Oro premiaron a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, la ceremonia se llevó a cabo el 10 de enero de 2016, en Los Ángeles California. Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores: CINE Mejor película dramática Carol Mad Max: Fury Road The Revenant (GANADORA) Room Spotlight Mejor película musical o comedia The Big Short Joy The Martian (GANADORA) Spy Trainwreck Mejor actor dramático Bryan Cranston, Trumbo Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant (GANADOR) Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl Will Smith, Concussion Mejor actriz dramática Cate Blanchett, Carol Brie Larson, Room (GANADORA) Rooney Mara, Carol Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl Mejor director Todd Haynes, Carol Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant (GANADOR) Tom McCarthy, Spotlight George Miller, Mad Max Ridley Scott, The Martian Mejor actor en musical o comedia Christian Bale, The Big Short Steve Carell, The Big Short Matt Damon, The Martian (GANADOR) Al Pacino, Danny Collins Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear Mejor actriz en musical o comedia Jennifer Lawrence, Joy (GANADORA) Melissa McCarthy, Spy Amy Schumer, Trainwreck Maggie Smith, Lady in the Van Lily Tomlin, Grandma Mejor actor de reparto Paul Dano, Love & Mercy Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies Michael Shannon, 99 Homes Sylvester Stallone, Creed (GANADOR) Mejor actriz de reparto Jane Fonda, Youth Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight Helen Mirren, Trumbo Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs (GANADORA) Película de lengua extranjera The Brand New Testament The Club The Fencer Mustang Son of Saul (GANADORA) Película animada Anomalisa The Good Dinosaur Inside Out (GANADORA) The Peanuts Movie Shaun the Sheep Movie Guión Emma Donoghue, Room Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, Spotlight Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, The Big Short Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs (GANADOR) Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight Música original Carter Burwell, Carol Alexandre Desplat, The Danish Girl Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight (GANADOR) Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs Ryuichi Sakamoto Alva Noto, The Revenant Canción original “Love Me Like You Do” 50 Shades of Grey “One Kind of Love” Love and Mercy “See You Again” Furious 7 “Simple Song No. 3″ Youth Sam Smith, “Writing’s on the Wall” Spectre (GANADOR) TELEVISIÓN Mejor serie dramática Empire Game of Thrones Mr. Robot (GANADORA) Narcos Outlander Mejor actor dramático Jon Hamm, Mad Men (GANADOR) Rami Malek, Mr. Robot Wagner Moura, Narcos Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan Mejor actriz dramática Caitriona Balfe, Outlander Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder Eva Green, Penny Dreadful Taraji P. Henson, Empire (GANADORA) Robin Wright, House of Cards Mejor serie musical o de comedia Casual Mozart in the Jungle (GANADORA) Orange Is the New Black Silicon Valley Transparent Veep Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend (GANADORA) Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin Lilly Tomlin, Grace & Frankie Mejor actor en una serie musical o de comedia Aziz Ansari, Master of None Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle (GANADOR) Rob Lowe, The Grinder Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent Mejor película o miniserie American Crime American Horror Story: Hotel Fargo Flesh and Bone Wolf Hall (GANADORA) Mejor actriz en película o miniserie Kirsten Dunst, Fargo Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel (GANADORA) Sarah Hay, Flesh & Bone Felicity Huffman, American Crime Queen Latifah, Bessie Mejor actor en una película o miniserie Idris Elba, Luther Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero (GANADOR) David Oyelowo, Nightingale Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall Patrick Wilson, Fargo Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para TV Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey Regina King, American Crime Judith Light, Transparent Maura Tierney, The Affair (GANADORA) Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para TV Alan Cumming, The Good Wife Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline Tobias Menzies, Outlander Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (GANADOR) Leave a Reply