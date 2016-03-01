La gran fiesta de los Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais regresó para ser el anfitrión de la fiesta más grande de Hollywood, después de tres años de ausencia y que promete repetirse hasta los Golden Globes 2018. Los Globos de Oro premiaron a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, la ceremonia se llevó a cabo el 10 de enero de 2016, en Los Ángeles California.
Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores:
CINE
Mejor película dramática
Carol
Mad Max: Fury Road
The Revenant (GANADORA)
Room
Spotlight
Mejor película musical o comedia
The Big Short
Joy
The Martian (GANADORA)
Spy
Trainwreck
Mejor actor dramático
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant (GANADOR)
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Will Smith, Concussion
Mejor actriz dramática
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room (GANADORA)
Rooney Mara, Carol
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Mejor director
Todd Haynes, Carol
Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant (GANADOR)
Tom McCarthy, Spotlight
George Miller, Mad Max
Ridley Scott, The Martian
Mejor actor en musical o comedia
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Steve Carell, The Big Short
Matt Damon, The Martian (GANADOR)
Al Pacino, Danny Collins
Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear
Mejor actriz en musical o comedia
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy (GANADORA)
Melissa McCarthy, Spy
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Maggie Smith, Lady in the Van
Lily Tomlin, Grandma
Mejor actor de reparto
Paul Dano, Love & Mercy
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Sylvester Stallone, Creed (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jane Fonda, Youth
Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs (GANADORA)
Película de lengua extranjera
The Brand New Testament
The Club
The Fencer
Mustang
Son of Saul (GANADORA)
Película animada
Anomalisa
The Good Dinosaur
Inside Out (GANADORA)
The Peanuts Movie
Shaun the Sheep Movie
Guión
Emma Donoghue, Room
Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, Spotlight
Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, The Big Short
Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs (GANADOR)
Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight
Música original
Carter Burwell, Carol
Alexandre Desplat, The Danish Girl
Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight (GANADOR)
Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs
Ryuichi Sakamoto Alva Noto, The Revenant
Canción original
“Love Me Like You Do” 50 Shades of Grey
“One Kind of Love” Love and Mercy
“See You Again” Furious 7
“Simple Song No. 3″ Youth
Sam Smith, “Writing’s on the Wall” Spectre (GANADOR)
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie dramática
Empire
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot (GANADORA)
Narcos
Outlander
Mejor actor dramático
Jon Hamm, Mad Men (GANADOR)
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Wagner Moura, Narcos
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Mejor actriz dramática
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Eva Green, Penny Dreadful
Taraji P. Henson, Empire (GANADORA)
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor serie musical o de comedia
Casual
Mozart in the Jungle (GANADORA)
Orange Is the New Black
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Veep
Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend (GANADORA)
Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens
Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Lilly Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Mejor actor en una serie musical o de comedia
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle (GANADOR)
Rob Lowe, The Grinder
Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Mejor película o miniserie
American Crime
American Horror Story: Hotel
Fargo
Flesh and Bone
Wolf Hall (GANADORA)
Mejor actriz en película o miniserie
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel (GANADORA)
Sarah Hay, Flesh & Bone
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Queen Latifah, Bessie
Mejor actor en una película o miniserie
Idris Elba, Luther
Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero (GANADOR)
David Oyelowo, Nightingale
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Patrick Wilson, Fargo
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para TV
Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey
Regina King, American Crime
Judith Light, Transparent
Maura Tierney, The Affair (GANADORA)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para TV
Alan Cumming, The Good Wife
Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Tobias Menzies, Outlander
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (GANADOR)