La gran fiesta de los Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais regresó para ser el anfitrión de la fiesta más grande de Hollywood, después de tres años de ausencia y que promete repetirse hasta los Golden Globes 2018. Los Globos de Oro premiaron a lo mejor del cine y la televisión, la ceremonia se llevó a cabo el 10 de enero de 2016, en Los Ángeles California.

Aquí la lista completa de los ganadores:

CINE

Mejor película dramática

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Revenant (GANADORA)

Room

Spotlight

Mejor película musical o comedia

The Big Short

Joy

The Martian (GANADORA)

Spy

Trainwreck

Mejor actor dramático

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant (GANADOR)

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl

Will Smith, Concussion

Mejor actriz dramática

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room (GANADORA)

Rooney Mara, Carol

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Mejor director

Todd Haynes, Carol

Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant (GANADOR)

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

George Miller, Mad Max

Ridley Scott, The Martian

Mejor actor en musical o comedia

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Steve Carell, The Big Short

Matt Damon, The Martian (GANADOR)

Al Pacino, Danny Collins

Mark Ruffalo, Infinitely Polar Bear

Mejor actriz en musical o comedia

Jennifer Lawrence, Joy (GANADORA)

Melissa McCarthy, Spy

Amy Schumer, Trainwreck

Maggie Smith, Lady in the Van

Lily Tomlin, Grandma

Mejor actor de reparto

Paul Dano, Love & Mercy

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Michael Shannon, 99 Homes

Sylvester Stallone, Creed (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jane Fonda, Youth

Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight

Helen Mirren, Trumbo

Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs (GANADORA)

Película de lengua extranjera

The Brand New Testament

The Club

The Fencer

Mustang

Son of Saul (GANADORA)

Película animada

Anomalisa

The Good Dinosaur

Inside Out (GANADORA)

The Peanuts Movie

Shaun the Sheep Movie

Guión

Emma Donoghue, Room

Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer, Spotlight

Charles Randolph, Adam McKay, The Big Short

Aaron Sorkin, Steve Jobs (GANADOR)

Quentin Tarantino, The Hateful Eight

Música original

Carter Burwell, Carol

Alexandre Desplat, The Danish Girl

Ennio Morricone, The Hateful Eight (GANADOR)

Daniel Pemberton, Steve Jobs

Ryuichi Sakamoto Alva Noto, The Revenant

Canción original

“Love Me Like You Do” 50 Shades of Grey

“One Kind of Love” Love and Mercy

“See You Again” Furious 7

“Simple Song No. 3″ Youth

Sam Smith, “Writing’s on the Wall” Spectre (GANADOR)

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática

Empire

Game of Thrones

Mr. Robot (GANADORA)

Narcos

Outlander

Mejor actor dramático

Jon Hamm, Mad Men (GANADOR)

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Wagner Moura, Narcos

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Mejor actriz dramática

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Eva Green, Penny Dreadful

Taraji P. Henson, Empire (GANADORA)

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

Casual

Mozart in the Jungle (GANADORA)

Orange Is the New Black

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Veep

Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex Girlfriend (GANADORA)

Jamie Lee Curtis, Scream Queens

Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Lilly Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Mejor actor en una serie musical o de comedia

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle (GANADOR)

Rob Lowe, The Grinder

Patrick Stewart, Blunt Talk

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor película o miniserie

American Crime

American Horror Story: Hotel

Fargo

Flesh and Bone

Wolf Hall (GANADORA)

Mejor actriz en película o miniserie

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Lady Gaga, American Horror Story: Hotel (GANADORA)

Sarah Hay, Flesh & Bone

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Queen Latifah, Bessie

Mejor actor en una película o miniserie

Idris Elba, Luther

Oscar Isaac, Show Me a Hero (GANADOR)

David Oyelowo, Nightingale

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall

Patrick Wilson, Fargo

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para TV

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Joanne Froggatt, Downton Abbey

Regina King, American Crime

Judith Light, Transparent

Maura Tierney, The Affair (GANADORA)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para TV

Alan Cumming, The Good Wife

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Tobias Menzies, Outlander

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot (GANADOR)

